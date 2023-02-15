Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 296,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmmi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmmi during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Farmmi Stock Performance

FAMI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 608,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,843. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc is an agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.