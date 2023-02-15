FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $81-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million.
FARO Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 140,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,669. The company has a market capitalization of $551.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.29. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
