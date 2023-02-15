FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $81-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 140,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,669. The company has a market capitalization of $551.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.29. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.