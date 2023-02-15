Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.82 million. Fastly also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.21) EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 701,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

