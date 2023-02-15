FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 594.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $44,303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE CHE opened at $502.91 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $528.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.94 and a 200-day moving average of $485.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.