FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.