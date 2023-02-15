Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,347. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

