Fei USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $421.47 million and approximately $330,487.63 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00215469 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,688.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98030164 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $228,420.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

