Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $386.46 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $386.46 million and approximately $181.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00080662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024359 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.