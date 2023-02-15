Financial Comparison: Applied Digital (APLD) vs. Its Peers

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Applied Digital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -155.13% -21.10% -7.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -5.90 Applied Digital Competitors $8.66 billion $1.52 billion -44.72

Analyst Ratings

Applied Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 783 3942 9251 261 2.63

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 114.04%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, suggesting that its share price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.