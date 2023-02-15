Financial Comparison: Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) & LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technology and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LG Display $26.08 billion 0.16 $1.20 billion ($1.07) -5.40

Volatility and Risk

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technology and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A LG Display -3.35% -6.40% -2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electronic Sensor Technology and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 2 0 1 0 1.67

Summary

LG Display beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. engages in the development of chemical vapor analysis process. It develops, manufacture and sale a patented product which is designed to detect and analyze chemical odors and vapors. The company process applies gas chromatography calculations and technology towards the industries, including homeland security, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, food & beverage and environmental. Its products include Portable zNose-Model 4600 & Model 4200, Battery Operated zNose-Model 4300 and Benchtop zNose-Model 7100. The company was founded by Teong C. Lim in 1995 and is headquartered Newbury Park, CA.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

