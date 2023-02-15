First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,763,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FBZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,841. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.