Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

