Fox Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FOX in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

