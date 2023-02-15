Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

