Frax Price Index Share Trading 36.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00009407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

