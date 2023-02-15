Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 126,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 93,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Fusion Fuel Green ( NASDAQ:HTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.28. Research analysts forecast that Fusion Fuel Green PLC will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,023.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 767,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

