FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Increased by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $172.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,405,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

