Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,348 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,399,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 520.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 148,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551 in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.