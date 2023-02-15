Gavin Hill Buys 6 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,592 ($31.46) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($188.78).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,221 ($26.96) per share, for a total transaction of £133.26 ($161.76).
Oxford Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %
LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,460 ($29.86) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,770 ($33.62). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,369.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,261 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
