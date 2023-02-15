GG TOKEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,512.74 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $122.89 million and $40,512.74 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09551227 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,273.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.