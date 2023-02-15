Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.1 %

GILD stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

