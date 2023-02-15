Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Shares Up 3.1%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.30. 20,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Global Internet of People Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

