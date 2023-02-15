Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 26.0% in January

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EDOC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. 8,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

