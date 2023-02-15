Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Down 1.4%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Globe Telecom Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

Globe Telecom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29. Globe Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.