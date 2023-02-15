Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53. 18,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 214,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogoro (GGR)
