Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53. 18,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 214,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Gogoro by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,751,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gogoro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter valued at $5,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

