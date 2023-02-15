Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
