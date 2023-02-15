Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

