GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 205,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,626. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.