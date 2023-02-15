GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 205,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,626. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenPower Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

