Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $511,386.29 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

