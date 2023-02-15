Guild of Guardians Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.36 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $630,733.67 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

