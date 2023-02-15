HC Wainwright Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target to $8.00

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,925,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
