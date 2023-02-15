HC Wainwright Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target to $8.00

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,925,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $522,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,960,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,405.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edwin Rock acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 898,192 shares of company stock worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

