Head to Head Contrast: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares 16.07% 3.15% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares $16.42 million N/A $2.64 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples-Sidney Financial and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

