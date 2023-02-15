Head-To-Head Survey: MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) versus Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 93.09 -$8.33 million ($1.20) -4.28 MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Rani Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MusclePharm. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -25.86% -23.88% MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rani Therapeutics and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.85%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats MusclePharm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

