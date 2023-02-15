Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0922

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $92.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00081464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00057935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.84386 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08566202 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $120,466,215.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.