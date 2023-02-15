Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading 1.4% Higher

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.87). 346,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 260,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.86).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market cap of £130.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,193.33.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

