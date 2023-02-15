Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Visa stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.10. The stock had a trading volume of 593,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,674. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

