Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 154,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 55,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

