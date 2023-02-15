Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.15. The firm has a market cap of C$450.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

