HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.10 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 8% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $59.10 million and approximately $627,817.43 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00215469 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,688.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0214587 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $572,629.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.