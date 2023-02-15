Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,088. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

