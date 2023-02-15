Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $172,348.79 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.