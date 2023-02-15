Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.
