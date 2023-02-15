Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.977-5.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 10,467,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,418. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

