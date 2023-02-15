Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 193,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 484,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
