Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 193,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 484,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

