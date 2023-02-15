Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,035. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

