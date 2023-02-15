iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAFNF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAFNF stock remained flat at $61.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $66.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

