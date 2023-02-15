iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

iBio Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 410,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

