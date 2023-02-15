ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,586. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.96.
ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
