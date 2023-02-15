ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,586. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

ICL Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ICL Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.