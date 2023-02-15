Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Up 0.2%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

