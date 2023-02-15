IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $37,128.59 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

