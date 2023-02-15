Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. 61,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 425,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( NYSE:IKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 30,351.62%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

